Introducing GitHub for Atom
Atom's newest core package brings Git and GitHub integration right inside your editor!
Before you start your journey, let's create a branch so your changes can be reviewed by your team members. You can create and switch branches in the branch tooltip, accessible from the status bar.
After making some changes, stage anything you want to be part of the next commit. Choose between staging everything, certain files, hunks, or individual lines.
Once you've staged your changes, enter a commit message. Feel free to describe the commit in more detail after leaving an empty line. Finalize by clicking the Commit button.
When you're ready to share your changes with your team members, click the Push button in the status bar tooltip. If your local branch doesn't exist on the remote repository, Atom will offer to create a remote branch for you.
Fetch to see if anyone made changes. Pull to get the changes into your local branch.
Sometimes there can be conflicts when trying to merge. Resolve them in the editor with a handy merge conflict picker.
If there is a Pull Request for your current branch, you can see its status in the "GitHub" panel. Click on Conversation to see the timeline.